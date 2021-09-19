What Must I Do To Be Saved?

Have you ever asked yourself this question?

If you have, then here’s the answer to your question from the One who paid the price for man’s salvation.

John 3:16 (KJV)

For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

So Jesus said anyone who believes in Him shall be saved.

But what then does it mean to “believe in Him”?

Here’s what it means according to Jesus.

John 8:31 (KJV)

Then said Jesus to those Jews which believed on him, If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed;

So to “believe in Him” means to keep His Word, therefore for anyone to be saved, he must needs keep the Word of God.

That the same thing Jesus told a rich man who asked Him the same question.

Matthew 19:16-17 (KJV)

And, behold, one came and said unto him, Good Master, what good thing shall I do, that I may have eternal life?

And he said unto him, Why callest thou me good? there is none good but one, that is, God: but if thou wilt enter into life, keep the commandments.

So just as Jesus said to the rich young man, anyone who wants to be saved or to have eternal life must keep God’s Word. Anyone who doesn’t keep the Word of God cannot be saved because that means the person doesn’t believe in Him.

Man lost his eternal life in the beginning by disobedience of God’s Word, so to regain it and become saved, man must needs obey God’s Word which is Jesus Christ, whom God gave to the world, so that anyone who believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.

God bless.

