As a business OWNER what salary do you deem fit for a farm manager?

As a farm manager whats the lowest/highest salary you can go for?

NOTE- You are to oversea day2day runing and growth of the farm.

FARM SIZE/TYPE: 50arc, Animals husbandry (goat,cow and pigs, aqua culture, vegetable.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...