What Southern Governors Concluded After Their Meeting In Enugu

#Enugulive

COMMUNIQUE ISSUED AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE MEETING OF THE GOVERNORS OF SOUTHERN NIGERIA IN THE GOVERNMENT HOUSE, ENUGU, ENUGU STATE, ON THURSDAY, 16TH SEPTEMBER 2021.

The Nigerian Southern Governors’ Forum at its meeting of today, Thursday, 16th September 2021 held in the Government House, Enugu, Enugu State reviewed the state of the nation and the progress of implementation of the decisions reached in her previous meetings and further resolved as follows:

1. Expressed satisfaction with the rate at which the States in the Southern Nigeria are enacting or amending the Anti- Open Grazing Laws which align with the uniform template and aspiration of Southern Governors and encouraged the States that are yet to enact this law to do so expeditiously.

2. Encouraged the full operationalization of already agreed regional security outfits; which would meet, share intelligence and collaborate, to ensure the security and safety of the region.

3. Reaffirmed its earlier commitment to fiscal federalism as resolved at the inaugural meeting of the Forum held on Tuesday, 11th May 2021 at Asaba, Delta State and emphasized the need for the Southern States to leverage the legislative competence of their respective State Houses of Assembly as well as representation in the National assembly to pursue its inclusion in the Nigerian Constitution through the ongoing constitutional amendment.

4. Following from paragraph “3” above, the meeting resolved to support the position that the collection of VAT falls within the powers of the States.

5. Expressed satisfaction with the handling of issues around the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and ownership of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) by the larger Nigerian Governors’ Forum.

6. Reiterated their earlier position that the next President of Nigeria must come from the Southern part of Nigeria in line with politics of equity, justice and fairness.

7. The Forum thanked the host Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and chose Rivers State as the next host for the Southern Governors’ Forum meeting in November 2021.

His Excellency

Arakunrin Oluwarotimi O. Akeredolu, SAN

Governor, Ondo State and Chairman, Southern Governors’ Forum

His Excellency

Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Uguwanyi, Governor, Enugu State

His Excellency Gboyega Oyetola, Governor, Osun State

His Excellency

Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa,

Governor, Delta State

His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu Governor, Lagos State

His Excellency

Sen. Douye Diri,

Governor, Bayelsa State

His Excellency Udom Emmnuel Governor, Akwa Ibom State

His Excellency

Nyesom Wike,

Governor, Rivers State

His Excellency Prince Dapo Abiodun, Governor, Ogun State

His Excellency

Hon. Shaibu Philip, Dep. Governor, Edo State

His Excellency Prof. Placid Njoku Dep. Governor, Imo State

His Excellency

Sir Ude Oko Chukwu,

Dep. Governor, Abia State

His Excellency Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi Dep. Governor, Ekiti State

His Excellency

Dr. Eric Kelechi Igwe, Dep. Governor, Ebonyi State

His Excellency Rauf Olaniyan Dep. Governor, Oyo State

His Excellency

Prof. Ivara Ejemot Esu

Dep. Governor, Cross River State

#EnuguStateIsInTheHandsOfGod

#amokelouis

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...