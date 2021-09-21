What Thomas Tuchel And Jürgen Klopp Have In Common As Germans

Two different club philosophies, similar managerial roots.

Both the Germans took their first steps in the glorious but relentless world of a football manager with the same clubs.

Mainz connection

Klopp’s big break came with his beloved Mainz and led the club to their first ever promotion to the Bundesliga in the 2003/04 season. Jurgen Klopp left the helm at Mainz in 2009, searching for greener pastures in Dortmund, Tuchel went on to establish a structured Mainz team that engaged in dynamic and attacking football from 2009 to 2015

Dortmund connection

2009-2015 – Seven glorious years at the Signal Iduna Park – winning two Bundesliga titles, two DFL-Supercups and one DFB-Pokal, Jurgen Klopp had converted Dortmund into an European superpower. His Black & Yellows produced some of the most stupendous football. Enroute, dispatching the likes of Real Madrid and one of the best Bayern Munich teams in recent history. Although they lost the 2012/13 UEFA Champions League finals to them, a sleek Arjen Robben goal in the dying minutes doing the damage.

Tuchel took over the chair at Dortmund in 2015 from Klopp, who moved to Liverpool in search of European glory which he eventually found a couple of seasons back. The now Chelsea manager carried on the high-tempo philosophy in front of the Yellow Wall from what Klopp had left over

PSG? no connection

While Tuchel replaced Unai Emery at PSG and won all there is to be won in France, Klopp was busy building a Liverpool side that would take the Premier League by storm in the 2019/2020 season.

It was in Paris that Tuchel truly showed his tactical prowess, but now at Chelsea, the stakes are much higher.

Champions League

While in England, Klopp lost the UCL in 2018 with Liverpool

Klopp won the UCL in 2019 with Liverpool

Tuchel lost the UCL in 2020 with PSG

Tuchel won the UCL in 2021 with Chelsea

UEFA Supercup

Klopp won the Supercup in 2019 with Liverpool

Tuchel won the Supercup in 2021 with Chelsea

Premier league connection 2021 so far

Matchday 1:

Liverpool win 3-0

Chelsea win 3-0

Matchday 2:

Liverpool win 2-0

Chelsea win 2-0

Matchday 3:

Liverpool draw 1-1

Chelsea draw 1-1

Matchday 4:

Liverpool win 3-0

Chelsea win 3-0

Matchday 5:

Liverpool win 3-0

Chelsea win 3-0

IDENTICAL PREMIER LEAGUE RECORDS

