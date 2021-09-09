What Tremendous Change Have You Experienced In Your Life Lately?

I really want to know because I have a lot to share .

Just last year here, I didn’t have an esteem . I didn’t believe in myself.i didn’t love myself one bit. But now I’m confident. I’m not yet at the permanent site but I’m getting there.

A lot has changed really . I’ve learnt to love myself, I’ve learnt to keep things to myself and I also realized I need myself more than friends.

I’m no longer depressed and I’m now so focused on chasing my dreams .

Ohhhh I also realized “School is not a scam” but hoping on your certificate as a source of livelihood after school is stupid.

I’ve learnt a lot.

Share yours.

