What Tremendous Change Have You Experienced In Your Life Lately?

I really want to know because I have a lot to share .
Just last year here, I didn’t have an esteem . I didn’t believe in myself.i didn’t love myself one bit. But now I’m confident. I’m not yet at the permanent site but I’m getting there.
A lot has changed really . I’ve learnt to love myself, I’ve learnt to keep things to myself and I also realized I need myself more than friends.
I’m no longer depressed and I’m now so focused on chasing my dreams .
Ohhhh I also realized “School is not a scam” but hoping on your certificate as a source of livelihood after school is stupid.
I’ve learnt a lot.
Share yours.