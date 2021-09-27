What Weird Experience Have You Had With A Pregnant Woman?

Here is mine.

It was 11pm in the evening, i was fast asleep when my aunt woke me up that she craves for a yam sauce. After cooking for close to an hour, i served her the yam sauce. She ate just about 3-4 spoons out of the sauce and thereafter, requested i convert the yam sauce to poridge yam.

God!!!

Omo, local man started preparing yam poridge at about 12am in the morning, just to satisfy her, considering her condition.

At about 12:45, i was done cooking. I served her the yam poridge but she rejected saying her baby craves for bean cake (akara). I told her i can’t grant her what she is requesting for because as at that time, it was almost 1:30 am. Guess what? She legit started crying (lol).

Local man can not can na, i left her and went to sleep, you can’t come and be stressing me untop pregnacy that is not mine.

Please share yours if you’ve got any.

