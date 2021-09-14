What Would You Do If You Find A Used Condom Wrapper In Your Matrimonial Bedroom?

Many years ago before all my brothers got married, one of them brought a girl to the house in the villa. Somewhere along the line they decided it was a good idea to have sex in my father’s parlor, after-all sex on the bed is boring.

After they were done doing the do and getting dressed, that was when baba realized there was a very big problem. A ‘magnum’ sized problem in-fact. He couldn’t find the condom wrapper. He checked under the rug, beside the center table, inside the couch, even on top the chandelier too, but he didn’t find it. He resigned himself to fate and went about his life.

3 months later my family went to the villa for Christmas. Immediately my Mother unlocked their room door, the first thing she saw was a ‘Rough Rider’ condom wrapper in the middle of the room.

My parents’ room is annexed to my Dad’s parlor. So when my brother took out the condom and threw the wrapper on the floor, the fan blew it under my parents’ door which was locked at the time.

I’m glad when the game of finger pointing began, I was thousands of kilometers away in another country. It was a tense Xmas.

