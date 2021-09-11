I don’t know why I never seem to understand what’s special about first love.

Everyday people talk about how first love is impossible to forget but I don’t get it. Is there any love that you can forget? Can you forget the love you had with you 6th, 7th or Nth Love?

The first girl I dated was when I was in secondary school and even my teachers knew about her because I was good in class so she was like “the celebrity girlfriend”.

But she’s not even the girl that broke my heart the most even though she was the one that ended the relationship.

The one that broke my heart was even during my NYSC. She discovered I was a player and decided to end everything and never looked back. I did everything to win her back, I changed, started behaving well but na, she was adamant. I had over 10 girlfriends after her but she’s still the one that hurts me the most

I believe the deepest heartbreak mustn’t come from first love. It can come from any love and I think this ” first love” issue is overrated.

