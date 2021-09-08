What’s The Highest Help You’ve Ever Received From Someone?

We all have one or two gifts we place over others, mine’s when i was down and dead broke, and needed just #30k for a project, I was hopeless till I ran into my current best friend.

I had 5 days deadline for the project and no hope from anywhere, I posted about it on my Whatsapp status and he replied (my nigga) and asked of my aza, I sent and he wired me #65k

Man I was mad with joy and thanking this nigga but he said I shouldn’t mention, I even promised to pay back and he refused, I can proudly say God and this my nigga made me today because I got 1.1m after the project (real contract was 310k but I got two more jobs making 1.1m)

That’s my story ……..

What’s yours?

