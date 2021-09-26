What’s The Light Situation In Your Area Like?

Dear Nairalanders, This is the first time I will commend Power holding company in Nigeria. For the past 3 months, we are been enjoying steady light here in Port Harcourt ( CHOBA, Rumuosi, Eluos, Alakahia/UPTH, Rumuekini etc). As in 48hours under the sun, under the rain. We have been enjoying this for the past 3 months now. When this started about 3 months ago, I was thinking Officer charge of our area was Sleeping or they plan to give us light we supposed to use for one week in just a day because we hardly experience 2hrs before.

So, are you enjoying the same thing in your area?

Kindly give us update of your area.

