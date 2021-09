Just as the subject above.

What is the weirdest things hunger makes you do?

Mine is..

When i was living alone as a young man. There was one particular week that i was damn broke. No money on me except #1000. I use the money to made yam porridge.

But can you imagine that i turn the yam porrigde into soup?

I beg my landlady for garri, she accept and i made eba with it. Using the yam porridge soup to step it down.

May god help us all

