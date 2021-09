There are a lot of verses in the Qur’an that makes the heart tremble and humbles the arrogance and pride in the heart. One of them for me is:

“Has there not been over man a period of time, when he was not a thing worth mentioning” Qur’an 76:1

May Allah cleanse our hearts off arrogance.

Salamun alaykum warahmotuLlah wabarakatuhu.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...