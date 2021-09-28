When Developers Get Jobs Abroad, Better Founders Emerge – Jobberman Co-Founder

It’s interesting that some people think software developers getting jobs abroad is bad for Nigerian tech. @nke_ise & @OoTheNigerian , two true ecosystem builders broke this down for me years ago.

The success story of 1 African drives 100 others to believe and act either by envy or inspiration. 1000 stories drive 100,000.

The $$ worth of the technical education created outside the 4 walls of schools is enormous and we haven’t scratched the surface.

If your organization would be needing >100 people with a particular digital skillset remotely in the next 0.5-5 years, let’s talk. There are a couple of firms dedicated to skilling Nigeria’s youth. There are also grants that can cover the cost of training in some cases.

As to what happens when developers get jobs abroad, more developers will be trained, the craft gets better and better founders and products emerge.

