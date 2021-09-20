When You Are Not The Type Of Your Type

The irony of attraction is so intriguing and a mystery at the same time.

You come across someone who sees you as the type h/she will love to be with but you say the person is not your type…then you start looking for your type upandan and when you eventually find your type, you get to realize that you are not the type of your type. No be juju be dat

This is the situation many find themselves but the heart wants what it wants so the never ending crazy circle goes on and on. And this is also the reason why many people especially ladies remain single for a very long time cos their case is even more complicated. In most cases, a lady will see her type of guy yet will only wish, hope or pray he approaches them and when a random guy who is not their type approach them, nah wahala.

One thing i know for sure is that only very few people come across their type who also see them as the type they desire and many marriages out there are combos of someone marrying another who is not really the type they desire so i strongly believe that it is better to accept the person who sees you as his or her type and configure your mind-set to see such as your type than to be with your type who is trying to configure his or her mind to see you as their type .

Am i even making sense this early morning? Abeg make i go baff commot.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...