Hello guys, based on experience and relationship, which HMO will you recommend for people to register with as at today September 9th 2021?

I also don’t know about NHIS if it’s good.

Reason I’m asking this is most times salary earners are the ones who benefit from this HMO stuff cos it’s being withdrawn from their salary.

Now what about business people and market people aren’t they supposed to benefit?

What HMO would you recommend and how much is the plan?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...