WHO Appoints NCDC Boss As Assistant DG

The Director General of Nigeria Center for Disease Control, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu has been appointed as the World Health Organisation (WHO) Head of Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence. In addition to the new appointment, Dr Ihekweazu was also appointed as Assistant Director-General for Health Emergency Intelligence in Switzerland.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced in a tweet:

“Glad to appoint @Chikwe_I as Head of the new @WHO Hub for pandemic & epidemic intelligence. He brings a wealth of experience, & will serve a dual role as the head of the Hub in Germany, & as Assistant Director-General for Health Emergency Intelligence in Switzerland. Welcome to WHO, my brother!”

It has not been made public if Dr Ihekweazu will continue as DG of NCDC.

