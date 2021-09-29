Why Are Men Not Helping Each Other To Become Better Men?

Men Helping Men to become a Better Men.

Please, People with deeper understanding should kindly review this with me.

A lot have been going through my mind as touching the way men lives their life; (I just said their lives, meaning left with Individual’s decision).

I’m laying my emphasis on “Why men are not helping men to become a better men”? Listening to what alot of men out there had done for our other gender compare to their reactions towards thier fellow men then we can bold say the hardship we have now is caused by men(cus focus is wrongly placed).

I am not saying you shouldn’t help other gender but let’s see this together; If the assistance you’ve ever render to a lady is being compared to what you’ve ever done to your male friend (positively), can we rate it?

Note, I’m not trying to belittle any gender nor gender biased.

I’m just thinking out loud, if we can help our fellow brother the way we “mumu” over these ladies trust me by now most of our men would have been a better person achieving purpose.

My female friend posted something on her WhatsApp status yesterday stating that, You see Abuja ladies with iPhone12, designer shoes and bag with the salary of 35,000naira per month, is with the same salary? “what about that”?

“Another guy told me how his boss built a house for a lady he slept with once”

A man can swear Heaven on Earth that he had no dime on him if his fellow brother seek for assistance but they tend to show off, spend without even expecting anything in return for ladies.

Without vain repetition, When will men start Helping Men to become a better men?

