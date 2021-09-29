Why Are Men Outraged Over Paternity Fraud?

First and foremost I don’t support cheating and deception I can never support deception or paternity fraud but I wonder why some men are outraged over paternity fraud.

We live in a society or some of us grew up in a society that gave excuse or justified infidelity amongst men under the guise of “men are polygamous in nature”they forget that men can be used to refer to women too and that polygamous is a gender neutral word for men it is polygyny for women it is polyandry.

When you justify infidelity or adultery you reap paternity fraud because these married men sleep with married women who are wives of other men who are at the receiving end when it comes to paternity fraud.

You men cannot always eat your cake and have it you feel bad when cheated on and call women who commit adultery all sorts of names but hail men when they cheat on women what happened to what is good for the goose is good for the gander.Some people seem to forget that the cheating men don’t sleep with themselves they sleep with people’s wives and girlfriends too so maybe that shows that women are polygamous in nature and two can play a game.

You cannot be preaching morality and chastity on women while failing to hold yourselves to account as well it doesn’t work that way because it is a small world afterall if boys are not taught morality, decency and chastity we will continue to hear tales of paternity fraud and infidelity.

As we try to shame and tell young girls not to follow married men let’s not forget to tell young boys and married men to leave married women alone it is the same polygamous men that are sleeping with these women and another man is at the receiving end of this disaster men don’t sleep with themselves they sleep with women

As for the married men and women depending on your vows if you promised to be faithful try to be faithful and stop cheating beautiful women and handsome men will never finish in this word try to stick to one be contented,committed and try to learn discipline.

I think we should ask men why they are outraged

