Why Are Most Nigerian Lecturers So Wicked & Heartless? – Nigerian Student In UK

Admin please post in on top page.

Today I was at my first lecture in my university at the UK. We were told to do introduction by the lecturer of the course we attended and after that the lecture began, at some point we have to take break for rest.

Then the lecturer offered to buy drink for all the students that were in class at the school canteen. We all followed the lecturer to the school canteen and grabbed a drink, even when a white boy was insisting not to collect the offer, the lecturer was begging him that he had already paid for every body that the boy should just take a drink.

Then my mind returned back to Nigeria to those days when I was still doing my bachelor degrees and remember what those witches and demons lecturers did to students. I was just like why? Who did Nigeria offend that we are so cruel? even when I met police last week after I lost my way, you can see how their police was polite and showed me road. Them nor ask me anything for the boys. We need to start to get things right from our foundation and not blaming the government always.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...