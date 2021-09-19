Why Can’t Nigerians Adopt The Cycling Means Of Transportation? – Opinion (Pictures)

Bicycles are seen as an essential means of transportation in most European countries and Asian countries and some few countries in America and Africa,not that they don’t have cars but they see it as a faster means of moving within the city..But still don’t understand why people here don’t adapt the method… Here in Nigeria if you ride bicycle on major roads people just keep staring at you because they don’t see it as common thing. Some even see it as a sign of poverty, everyone wanna drive exotic cars so they can get noticed…

What people don’t Know is that bicycle is actually a faster means of transportation to move within a city rather than waiting all day long in your car stucked in traffic. A journey you Would spend 2hrs With your car stucked in traffic you would spend less than an hour with a bicycle..

I strongly think Nigerians should adopt this method most especially in Lagos.. fancy cars is not everything.. bicycle saves time and it’s cheaper to afford..if we adopt this method I can tell you traffic would drastically reduce in Lagos and Nigeria as a whole

