This question has always been on my mind and just now I’m reading, again, that the daughter of President Buhari went to the UK to study Photography.

Not just her! There’s a noticeable trend even in Naija; a kid from a very wealthy home may go to a university to study music, or catering, or something that isn’t “popular and mainstream”.

The rest of us from not so rich homes will kill ourselves with mechanical, chemical, petro-chemical, electromagnetic engineering

