Ever since I was a kid, I’ve always been used to eating the meat last, that is, after eating the rice, or swallow or whatever is served.

I noticed that my father, mother, brothers all follow this rule.

I have also noticed it in public events. When rice is served, people usually eat the rice first and the meat last. The same goes for swallow or anything that is served with meat.

My question is, why is that so?

Why is it that most Nigerians follow this unwritten rule?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...