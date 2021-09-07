Why Do Some Employers Do This?

What a principal did to me in her school.

It was all rainy, as I stepped out to submit my long postponed application at a school I’ve always wanted to work for, if I should ever decide to go teach.

Undoubtedly one of the best secondary schools in my city of residence, from structures to school facilities and staff remuneration, I’ll be very careful not to mention name. I made sure I stepped out like a responsible person, in character and in learning. On reaching the school premises, I met a staff who directed me to where I can do the submission and subsequently write my name in the register.

As I was about leaving, I saw a long time class mate, who happened to b a staff of the institution, the last time I saw that guy was in Jss3, so came the normal tradition of greeting a long time pal, exchanging pleasantries in happiness. Unfortunately the Principal who happens to be d owner of the school came out and met us discussing, what then transpired, no one will want such as an experience I’ll still share it anyway…

The principal looking very angered came at us, pointed at me, asking who I was, that am discussing with her staff inside the school while he was on duty. (Pls…not that school have resumed o).

She then threw a lot of questions at me, after I told her my motive there. Like where and how I knew my class mate that am sharing the same hair cut which she’s always against and have warned him about( my hair cut is a low afro-style,cut, not the long type). she asked abt my type of qualification if its HND or BSC, I replied BSC which according to her still gave me opportunity to borrow more time in d premise. She then demanded she look into my CV. after glancing thru, that’s how my interview started, she then requested a Geography question templates from her office.

If they actually told me interview was the day, to be honest, I would av disobliged, thinking am not ready. But at that point I was consumed with anger, I wanted proving to her that though hunger is real in this administration, but it doesn’t take away brains. To the best of my knowledge I replied correctly like 95% of her questions, all thanks to their mediocre kind of Geography questions, except the ones I even had to correct them about.

The most annoying thing here is her manner and tone of communication, very disgusting, disrespectful and filled with hate. As if I came to beg. The last straw was, after defeating her question she then brough a map work, and refused giving me a common material like ruler. It was then I told her its not possible.

As I expected she’ll fix a date for it so I can come with my tools, for God’s sake I came just to submit my application. It was then she started saying a whole lot, that pple like me,just like most of her staffs can’t and won’t last with her for 2months. Why should I discuss in official hour, (when school haven’t resumed, no teaching whatsoever going on). So I demanded she gave me back my file which had my Application letter, CV and photocopied documents in it and left.

My question are these: Employers pls… why do you advertise for workers when actually u]you are sure you don’t want to employ.

Why do u think its a favour u do to pple when employing

Did u not start somewhere b4 ur present status.

I must confess, this is an establishment i’ve loved, still loves and will love to work with if given opporunity, even after the mishap, bt Its a pity I had to witness such, I don’t know if to call it ill-luck, BT the scenario have risen the hate in me towards serving sm1, to see, the best in self development in d midst of mediocre/no jobs. I am sad.

