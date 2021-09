So attached are two food receipts from restaurants in Maiduguri Borno state and Portharcourt Rivers state where I went to eat.

It clearly shows VAT are collected in Rivers, but not Borno and most other northern states. I have been to Adamawa, Yobe, Kebbi, Taraba, Bauchi and host of other northern states.

NOTE: I took the pics myself. First one is from Maiduguri, while the second is from portharcourt; and they re all from this month.

