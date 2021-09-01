Yesterday, my team members were working on their official assignment when our direct supervisor called them to return immediately to the office because he wants to use the operational vehicle to go to a meeting outside the office. Unfortunately for them, they were held down by a job that they believed must be cleared before the day runs out.

My supervisor got angry with them for coming back late and told them they are not permitted to go to field for the rest of the week, just because of yesterday’s offence. And this decision is obviously without the knowledge of his higher superiors.

Having a discussion with these team members, this kept me asking what if this is a hourly payment job that their salaries will be paid based on their hourly input, is this how he will stop them for no genuine reason.

But wait!, why is Nigeria not using the hourly payment system, won’t it have been better in every way?

