‘Why Should I Open A Domiciliary Account?’

Hello, people! I hope you had an amazing day
I would make this short, and precise.
Sometime last year, a friend visited me briefly. Before he left he advised me to open a Domiciliary Account and I just said “OK”
Although, I made enquiries cause I had some money stuck with UBA at the time, but some things turned me off the plan to get the account – I can’t remember exactly.
For some time now, some people have been ringing it in my head to open a Domiciliary Account. The most recent one was this evening.
I would rather hear from a subscriber than a customer service agent at the bank. I don’t want to have regrets later, that’s why I brought it here…
We all know that our Naira is really losing its value to the Dollar. People are concerned about hoarding dollars till the day it hits N1,000 LOL!
I know that a Domiciliary Account is perfect for receiving dollars from abroad, but I don’t know some other things.
I would like to know the benefits and disadvantages of running a Domiciliary Account.
What Nigerian bank is best to open this account with?
What terms and conditions concerns me before, and when running this account?
Is a Domiciliary Account best understood as a savings account in foreign currency or a fixed deposit?
Please, don’t derail the thread
Thanks for contributing, and enjoy the rest of your day!
This is highly beneficial for me and many other people out there.