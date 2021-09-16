‘Why Should I Open A Domiciliary Account?’

Hello, people! I hope you had an amazing day

I would make this short, and precise.

Sometime last year, a friend visited me briefly. Before he left he advised me to open a Domiciliary Account and I just said “OK”

Although, I made enquiries cause I had some money stuck with UBA at the time, but some things turned me off the plan to get the account – I can’t remember exactly.

For some time now, some people have been ringing it in my head to open a Domiciliary Account. The most recent one was this evening.

I would rather hear from a subscriber than a customer service agent at the bank. I don’t want to have regrets later, that’s why I brought it here…

We all know that our Naira is really losing its value to the Dollar. People are concerned about hoarding dollars till the day it hits N1,000 LOL!

I know that a Domiciliary Account is perfect for receiving dollars from abroad, but I don’t know some other things.

I would like to know the benefits and disadvantages of running a Domiciliary Account.

What Nigerian bank is best to open this account with?

What terms and conditions concerns me before, and when running this account?

Is a Domiciliary Account best understood as a savings account in foreign currency or a fixed deposit?

Please, don’t derail the thread

Thanks for contributing, and enjoy the rest of your day!

This is highly beneficial for me and many other people out there.

