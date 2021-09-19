Why The Living Faith Church Salary Is Fine

1) 10 Billion Naira Annual Wage Bill Is A Huge Financial Responsibility.

The Living Faith church established 16,000 churches in rural communities across the country in addition to the already established 10,000 churches it has across the globe. A quick calculation shows that N53,000 gross multiplied by 16,000 new Pastors amounts to an addition of N848, 000, 000 per month. In a year that amounts to N10, 178, 000, 000.

This is huge money for a non profit to shell out of her pocket. Especially considering the fact that Living Faith still has to subsidize all her non profit universities and secondary schools to the tune of billions every new year.

2) Pastorate Work Is Different.

Anyone taking up a pastorate job needs to realize it is different from taking a bank job.

For one, your mandatory attention is only on Sunday and some late night or early morning services, plus your scheduled outreaches.

You have other time you can still use to do farming or any other freelance job. Therefore, you shouldn’t be surprised that the perks available for a 9 – 5, five days a week aren’t available.

