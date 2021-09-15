Why Women Should Get Into Male Dominated Jobs

I’ve observed through life that a lot of ladies are dominating job roles meant for men and this is commendable. As a woman doing such, you get to find out that people encourage you to continue and never give up, while some who are kind hearted even bless you financially as a form of encouragement. When you hammer, people would be like, eh, she don go sleep with one Alhaji like that, na why she go buy venza, not knowing it was your hardwork and doggedness that paid off, or someone liked your work and gave you a mad ass contract running into millions.

Benefits

1. You get free pass as a woman

2. You get more customers

3. Customers could even encourage you by telling you to keep the change.

Businesses/jobs you can engage in as a woman

1. Keke driving business

2. Barbing business

3. Painting jobs

4. POP jobs

5. Stamped concrete fixing (juicy)

6. Auto engineer

7. Tiling

8. Electrical wiring

9. Carpentry design

10. Roofing.

Make that bold decision as a woman today and take up jobs that the society thinks are only meant for women.

Bless you.

