Williams Uchemba Built A House For A Widow Who Lives In An Uncompleted Building (Pix)

Williams uchemba built a house for an old widow who lives in an uncompleted house.
She has been a widow for 21 years and has been living in an incomplete building with her children. We promised to build a new house for her, and guess what we did?
Who wants to see the transformation?
This widow has been living in an incomplete building for the fast 21 with her kids. When it rains waters floods their home and thereby always making her sick. I wanted to move them out but she said the building is the only thing her husband left for them. So we decided to rebuild and furnish the house for her . I want to thank each and everyone that helped us to complete this project, may the windows of heaven open for you in every area of your life������ one done many more to go. @williams_uchembafoundation
