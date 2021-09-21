Williams Uchemba Built A House For A Widow Who Lives In An Uncompleted Building (Pix)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F9yEGBhAQ_Q

Williams uchemba built a house for an old widow who lives in an uncompleted house.

She has been a widow for 21 years and has been living in an incomplete building with her children. We promised to build a new house for her, and guess what we did?

@williams_uchembafoundation

Who wants to see the transformation?



https://www.instagram.com/p/CUBGEBDMaku/?utm_medium=copy_link

This widow has been living in an incomplete building for the fast 21 with her kids. When it rains waters floods their home and thereby always making her sick. I wanted to move them out but she said the building is the only thing her husband left for them. So we decided to rebuild and furnish the house for her . I want to thank each and everyone that helped us to complete this project, may the windows of heaven open for you in every area of your life������ one done many more to go. @williams_uchembafoundation



https://www.instagram.com/tv/CUCnO8_jT5t/?utm_medium=copy_link

