A friend of mine once told me that she wishes to have only two kids and I was like;

Dey there dey make mouth, honestly you can never understimate and resist the power of mister dickson,the thing go just dey sweet ya , till you will have more than the number of the planned kids you won’t realise.She only nodded and smiled

So my fellow nairalanders with the situation and economy of Nigeria,how many kids do you wish to have?

