Wizkid Becomes A Tommy Hilfiger Ambassador (Video, Pix)

The Nigerian born, international music star, Ayo Balogun, also known as Wizkid has become one of Tommy Hilfigers brand ambassadors for its new ‘Pass the mic’ campaign.

The popular American brand posted the advert on their social media page and it includes other American superstars such as Actress Yara Shahidi, Rapper Jack Harlow and Actor Anthony Ramos.

This would be the latest in the singers long line of international campaign deals.

Congratulations to him!

Watch advert:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7buesrL4fN0

Source:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUCut4boFDU/

