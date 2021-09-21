Wizkid Claims He Is Single, His 3rd Babymama Hits Back In A Post (Pictures, Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rpIgh2p1pLQ

Singer Wizkid insists he is single and ready to mingle, as his 3rd babymama, Jada, continues to claim him

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUE8n8cri1H/?utm_medium=copy_link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: