Wizkid Sells Out 2 Extra O2 Arena Shows In Minutes! (Now 3 Dates)

It was earlier reported that the music superstar sold out the 20,000 capacity tickets for his November 28th show in 12 mins.

He added a new date for the 29th of November. That sold out in 2 mins earlier today.

The fans chided him to add another date for the 1st of December, due to the thousands on queue at the end of the 29th sale. These sold out in 35 minutes.

Making it 60,000 tickets in total.

WizKid becomes the 1st African artist to sell out the O2 in minutes. He will also be the first African artiste to have multiple dates (3) at London’s O2 arena.

Big congratulations to him!

Source:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTWv5YECoNN/

