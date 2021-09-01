Wizkid’s Father, Ighalo’s Mother Honored At The Ajif Heroes Award

It was all glitz and glamour at the Ajeromi Ifelodun Heroes and icons awards held last Sunday as the Father of multiaward winning music sensation and african superstar Ibrahim Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid was given a legacy Award in his home community in Ajegunle.

The mother of former super eagles star and international soccer star Odion Ighalo, Mrs Martina Ighalo was also honored with a legacy Award.

Other notable celebrities honored were Fuji sensation King Saheed OSUPA, Nollywood Actress Monica Friday.

The award is held to honor people who have contributed to the development and growth of the City of Ajegunle.

The speaker of the house Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa was the special guest of honor headlining the event ably represented by Rt. Hon. Noheem Adams the Deputy Majority leader of the Lagos state house of assembly conferred the title ICONS OF AJEGUNLE on both great personalities.

https://www.instagram.com/ajif_heros_icons_awards/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FiERg5YGu78

