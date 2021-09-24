Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ Predicted To Be Nominated For Grammy’s Album Of The Year

GRAMMY CHEW: AOTY WILD CARDS: by Lenny Beer and Simon Glickman

WizKid, Made in Lagos (Starboy/RCA)

As the Afrobeat movement continues to gain momentum, this Nigerian artist is poised to become not only its foremost exponent but its next superstar.

He’s been at it for more than a decade but is clearly having a moment, as evidenced by high-flying single “Essence” f/Tems. The album made in Lagos merges danceable grooves and melodic elements from all over the planet into a mighty tasty elixir, aided by guests like Damian Marley, Burna Boy and Skepta.

Once this happens, wizkid will be the first African artist to be nominated in the big four(4) category at the Grammy’s

https://m.hitsdailydouble.com/news&id=328388&title=GRAMMY-CHEW%3A-AOTY-WILD-CARDS

