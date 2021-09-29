Woman Beaten By Her Boyfriend In Bayelsa (Pictures)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Men of the Yenagoa Central Security a.k.a YENTA FORCE have rescued a young woman who was allegedly beaten by her boyfriend, NaijaCover Reports.

From The Information Gathered By NaijaCover, According to a statement posted on their group page, the incident happened on Sunday, September 26.

The suspect was said to have fled upon sighting one of the YENTA FORCE officers.

“This young lady was beaten by her boyfriend in Trinity close to market road. The yenagoa Central security A K A YENTA FORCE caught them and saved the girl’s life. The boyfriend ran away from the officer who was there during the fight.” the statement read.

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Source: NAIJA COVER BLOG

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...