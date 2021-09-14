Woman Brutally Kicked Down Brooklyn Subway Escalator (Video, Pix)

So much for chivalry: Shocking moment man boots female commuter down Brooklyn subway station escalator after she said ‘say excuse me’ when he shoved past her

Survelliance cameras captured the chilling moment when a woman was kicked in the chest on a Brooklyn subway station escalator, causing her to fall several feet.

New York City police say the 32-year-old was attacked after she confronted a man for shoving past her on the escalator at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center Station around 7.15pm on Thursday.

According to the Daily News, the woman told her attacker to ‘say excuse me.’

He responded ‘I did’ and kicked her in the chest.

The victim fell backwards to the bottom of the escalator as the suspect continued up the escalator and out of the station.

Police say the woman suffered cuts and bruises to her back, arms, legs, right knee and right thigh and trauma to her left ankle, noting that she refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released photos of the suspect on Sunday night and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8eFhjy80q8w

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9984831/amp/Woman-kicked-Brooklyn-subway-station-escalator-telling-man-shoved-say-excuse-me.html

