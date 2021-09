A retired civil servant and Engineer in Akwa Ibom has shared photos of his wife who divorced him after 32 years trying to forcefully take their daughter with her.

From his comments, the man sounds heartbroken and helpless. Any advice from lawyers in the house?

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4188515561277404&id=100003570041721

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...