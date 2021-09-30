Work Begins On Ota–Idiroko Roads, Ogun State (Photos)

Finally, the Ogun State Government are dancing to the tune of the general public as works begin at OTA – IDIROKO Roads.

Ogun state government has started work on the road pending the commencement of full reconstruction through Federal Government’s tax credit scheme arrangement with Otunba Mike Adenuga in 2022.

Since, Dapo Abiodun became governor of Ogun State, road rehabilitation, construction and reconstruction efforts of the state in the last two years have been nothing short of humongous.

But there is hope now has reconstruction has started, see photos below..

https://ogunnewshub.com/photos-work-begins-on-ota-idiroko-roads/

