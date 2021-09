Every September 27 is the World Tourism Day. To celebrate this memorable day, I will be sharing Beautiful pictures from different destinations that I have visited in Nigeria. Please feel free to add your own.

1 and 2 Ado Awaye – Only Suspended Lake in Africa

3 and 4 Arinta Waterfalls in Ekiti State

Source: www.travelwaka.com

