“Many years back, a man proposed to me over the phone. To make matters more baffling, he proposed via text message. I was weak.

I later asked him if that is how men propose to women in his village and his response was “My father proposed to my mother through NIPOST”. And he meant every word.” Lol

So ladies and gents, can you make or accept a phone proposal? Lets Discuss

