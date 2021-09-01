Would You Rather “Work For Somebody” Or “Work With Somebody”

A serious argument ensued in my office after we conducted an interview for new entrants into our firm, while some of the people interviewed said they will ‘work for us’, one or two persons said they will ‘work with us’.

One of the interview team members rather saw the use of the word, “work with us” as form of pride and that such people should not be employed in the firm, while the others are of the view that they do not see something wrong in the use of the word ‘work with’. Different people gave different interpretation to the words.

House, I just want to hear your opinion on this, as that will serve to stop the lingering employment crisis generated in my firm since after the interview yesterday.

