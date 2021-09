The corpse of a young lady whose identity is yet to be known has been dumped around the Redeemed Church and CAC Oke-Temidire, at Oke-Ijebu, Akure, Ondo State capital.

The corpse was dumped by people suspected to be internet fraudsters popularly known as Yahoo Boys who drove off after dumping the dead body.

The corpse was wrapped in a white cloth.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.tvcnews.tv/suspected-yahoo-boys-dump-ladys-corpse-on-akure-road/%3famp_markup=1

