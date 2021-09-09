Yawi Modu: Soldiers Apprehend High Profile Boko Haram Terrorist

The Nigerian troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have arrested a high profile Boko Haram member on wanted list

in recent raid operations on the terrorists hideouts in parts of the North East.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on

Thursday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the troops of Sector 2, OPHK, arrested the wanted terrorist, Yawi Modu, and his cohorts along

Damboa-Wajiroko road.

He also disclosed that the troops raided the terrorists’ Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) materials hub in Damboa and Gashua Local Government Areas of Borno and Yobe States, respectively, during their operations.

“These ISWAP criminals facing the reality of obvious depletion are desperately acquiring IED materials to make

explosive devices with which to unleash terror on innocent civilians, in a bid to remain relevant and present a posture

of potency.

“In the sting operation conducted, a total of 281 (50Kg) bags of Urea were recovered from the warehouses in the

market and two notorious distributors were also arrested.

“Recall that Urea fertiliser has been banned by Government because of its use as a major component for manufacturing IED by terrorists.

“The suspects and materials recovered are currently undergoing preliminary investigation,” he said.



