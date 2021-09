Judas of Oduduwa

I have for long, neglected the rantings of the Judas of Oduduwa attacking me knowing fully well that he is fake and a traitor.

Time has now caught up with him and thanks to Allah, all his vituperations are cast in the dustbin of merciless history.

It is him now, one wonders which of the seven circles of hell this duper will settle if he doesn’t repent.



Dr. Ahmad Abubakar Mahmud Gumi

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...