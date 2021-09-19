“You Know What, No Album Till Further Notice” – Burna Boy

Music lovers are pleading with the person, who offended Burna Boy to beg him following his recent post.

This afternoon, the Grammy award winning artist took to Instagram to reveal that there will be no album till further notice.

Burna Boy didn’t state the reason for his decision, but he made it clear that he can decide not to drop an album for a long time and nobody can do anything about it.

Recall, in March, Burna Boy dropped hints that he is working on a new album and promised music lovers that they will feel his pain in the upcoming project.

Following the post, Music lovers are commenting that this must be the pain Burna Boy was referring to. Some are leaving comments like ‘Burna Boy is scared because of the buzz surrounding Wizkid’s Essence’ while others have tagged his move as ‘Burna boy get pride’.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...