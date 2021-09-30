Young Soldier, Umar, Killed In The North-West, Brother Mourns (Photos)

As shared by @Drastically_dmw:

“My blood Jr brother sacrifice His life to defend the people of sokoto and zamfara and Nigeria all 3days Ago today we lost him pls says a prayer to him when you come across
ALLAHU AKHBAR R•I•P Blood Umar”

