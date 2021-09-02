Your Family Never Loved Me; I Am Not A Fool – Annie Idibia Calls Out Tuface Publicly

Tuface Idibia’s wife,Annie is angry over Tuface alleged romance with Pero,mother of his three children. Pero is the daughter of Otunba Jide Adeniyi,owner of Poatson Group. The names of her three kids for Tuface are Justin,Rose and Innocent Idibia.

@official2baba!

What kind of man takes his

kids to Disney n spend

nights in the same

apartment with his kids n

their mother! ?

How many times have u

gone to see ur kids with

pero! N she stay with u n

the kids under the same

roof for nights!

Or is it when your brother

@hi.idibia house u , your

kids n pero under the

roof ??! I can go onn on!

Your baby mamas

constantly use your

children as an excuse for all

2/3

sort of rubbish!

I try to stay gracious!!

You are not the first man

on the planet to have kids

by different women!

You can do better !

Everything I do is to show

the good human that u r!!

But today !This move done

by you, Efe, Frankie n your

family is unacceptable!

I am a patient woma. E

I am not a fool innocent!

Your family never loved r

from the beginning! No

matter how hard I tried!

I was never worthy to

them!!!

I have made so many

sacrifices for you and all

your children.

God knows I have tired

@officialzbaba

