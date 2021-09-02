Your Family Never Loved Me; I Am Not A Fool – Annie Idibia Calls Out Tuface Publicly

Tuface Idibia’s wife,Annie is angry over Tuface alleged romance with Pero,mother of his three children. Pero is the daughter of Otunba Jide Adeniyi,owner of Poatson Group. The names of her three kids for Tuface are Justin,Rose and Innocent Idibia.
@official2baba!
What kind of man takes his
kids to Disney n spend
nights in the same
apartment with his kids n
their mother! ?
How many times have u
gone to see ur kids with
pero! N she stay with u n
the kids under the same
roof for nights!
Or is it when your brother
@hi.idibia house u , your
kids n pero under the
roof ??! I can go onn on!
Your baby mamas
constantly use your
children as an excuse for all
2/3
sort of rubbish!
I try to stay gracious!!
You are not the first man
on the planet to have kids
by different women!
You can do better !
Everything I do is to show
the good human that u r!!
But today !This move done
by you, Efe, Frankie n your
family is unacceptable!
I am a patient woma. E
I am not a fool innocent!
Your family never loved r
from the beginning! No
matter how hard I tried!
I was never worthy to
them!!!
I have made so many
sacrifices for you and all
your children.
God knows I have tired
@officialzbaba