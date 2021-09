I just want to know if I am the only one to notice it, some female bosses are usually overtly arrogant, abusive and overbearing and most times they bring their family problems to work and can’t deal with the stress that comes with working.

This is not a misogynistic post just an observation from me. Do you guys also experience this.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...