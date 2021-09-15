Zoom Initiates Real-time Translation For 12 Languages

Popular video sharing platform, Zoom has released new updates regarding its upcoming features, as it would add in real-time, multi-language transcription and translation for Zoom calls .

Zoom also hinted on introducing a handful of new features to help Enhance video meetings and make the working culture “Proactive, Flipmemes reports.At its annual Zoomtopia conference, .

The new real-time translation feature will help to reduce language barriers during video calls. The live translation feature will be up and running next year for 12 languages. It has announced a number of new features alongside.

Zoom will use artificial intelligence (AI)-powered algorithms and machine learning (ML) to transcribe what a speaker is saying into text. The company said in a blog post, “We’re planning to extend Zoom’s automated transcription to 30 languages and add live translation to 12 languages in the next year.”

The announcement of real time translation function comes a couple months after Zoom acquired the translation company Kites.

kites was purchased by zoom in June 2021 at a yet to be Disclosed amount.

See Features of Zoom Recent WHITEBOARD

Whiteboard works as a digital canvas and allows remote and in-office employees to interact via virtual whiteboard.

Zoom says its working to allow users to use Zoom Whiteboard from a “wide range of devices.” It said in the blog post, “We’re also teaming up with Oculus from Facebook to build a Zoom Whiteboard integration for Oculus Horizons Workrooms, which will allow users to access and annotate a whiteboard within a virtual reality environment.

The company also announced a new feature called Hot Desking to allow employees to reserve desks and spaces in their offices using an interactive map.

This feature will be available later this year.With Zoom Rooms’ Smart Gallery, the company is planning to set up meeting spaces of all sizes by creating individual video feeds of in-room participants. Zoom Widget, Zoom Phone, Zoom Chat’s Huddle View, and Zoom Apps are among the many other changes Zoom is planning to make.Source: https://flipmemes.com/2021/09/14/zoom-initiates-real-time-translation-for-12-languages-as-it-releases-mind-blowing-features/

